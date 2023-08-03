Opportunity Comes In Various Forms, Times And Locations

A recent strategic planning review meeting for Larimer County, in which I participated, had just concluded. I was winding my way through the crowded assembly area of the meeting site. Much to my surprise James Thompson, Regional Director to U.S. Senator Michael Bennet beckoned me. I’ve known James since the early days of my term as mayor. First, when Senator Bennet, James and I worked to address the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic was posing to the townspeople of Estes Park. And then again when the wildfires were threatening. We greeted each other with warm smiles and followed with a friendly hug. Then James inquired about how things were going for me. After listening to my things-are-going-well answer, he asked whether I might be available to hike to the Loch with the Senator and Acting RMNP Superintendent Kyle Patterson at the end week. I replied with a quick and hearty YES. Then offered up that the Loch is one of my favorite places in the park and a former go-to hike for my kids and me when they were young. Things set in motion we went our separate ways.
Driving home from Loveland, my thoughts were on the issues we’d covered during the strategic planning meeting. Paramount among them were concerns about water—having enough water, affording requisite infrastructure, conserving water, managing storm water and so on. As I thought about those issues, I gave a special thanks for Estes Park’s good fortune to be located at the Adams Tunnel East Portal, to have rivers flowing through the town and to be in a position to direct water for use in the Valley.
On the way up Highway 34, my thoughts shifted to the hike I’d soon be taking with the senior United States Senator for Colorado. What would I say if Bennet asked, “Wendy, what’s the Town need?” Pushing through the curves, considering the Town’s fortunate circumstance with abundant water, while glimpsing over at the Big Thompson River roaring downward alongside the road the answer was readily apparent—funding for storm water management. That’s a key need for Estes and the entire county. That’ll be my top ask.
A few days later, wearing hiking boots and carrying a backpack I reported for duty at the Visitor Center in RMNP. To my surprise, in addition to Bennet and Patterson, seven other hikers were in the group, a total of 10. Hmmm, I thought, contacts equal connections, and connections handled well can become opportunities. I was getting a good feeling about the hike we were about to take.
At the trailhead, Senator Bennet looked at me, then at James, and said, “Great, James you invited a two-time Olympian for me to hike with. What were you thinking?” With a reassuring chuckle, I said, “Well Senator, it’s been 50 years since I last had an Olympic level of fitness.” With that and a laugh, we started up the trail to the Loch, visiting.
Soon after, I found myself walking beside John Brockmeier, Bennet’s Special Assistant. After introducing ourselves he explained he specializes in water issues. As we went up the trail, we visited about the water concerns expressed at the Leader’s Summit a few days earlier. I made the case that managing storm water in Estes and the Estes Valley would improve the quality of water downstream. The Larimer County Commissioners and our Town Board in Estes have met and agree storm water infrastructure management needs to become a focus point in our strategic plans for Estes Park and the Estes Valley. I pointed out that Estes has sought storm water grants in the past and been denied. I then explained that Estes Park and Larimer County are currently developing a new 30-year storm water mitigation plan and would benefit from some federal funds. During a rest stop, John said, “Thanks, I’ll keep your needs in mind. And beginning in August, you’ll begin receiving the new Bennet grants newsletter.” Possibly we will gain some funding opportunities.
Arriving back at the trailhead, we thanked each other for the time we spent together and pledged to keep connecting. During the days that followed, my right hip regularly reminded me of the hike we’d shared, the connections made and the expanded the circle of support for the townspeople of Estes Park. It is amazing how opportunity comes in various forms, times and locations.
