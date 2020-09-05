By: Town Administrator Travis Machalek
Budget season is upon us. Town staff have begun to work through the process of developing a recommended 2021 budget for Town Board consideration. The Town's annual budget process begins in May of each year with a preliminary update to our Capital Improvement Plan. This preliminary update is shortly followed by a discussion with the Town Board to help shape the coming year's strategic plan, which informs the budget development process.
In order to kick off the development of the budget itself, a "base budget" is created by the Finance Department that reflects the predicted cost of existing services for the coming year. This base budget is generally flat - no significant increases or decreases - except for anticipated cost increases in areas like materials, fuel, construction escalation and health insurance. After the base budget has been created, departments review the Town Board Strategic Plan and generate Service Level Proposals. These proposals represent changes in the way we do business and can add costs, reduce costs, add revenue and/or reduce revenue. The Executive Leadership Team (ELT) reviews the base budget and the Service Level Proposals together, then ranks and discusses the relative priority of each proposal in the context of our overall budget. Ultimately, the ELT discussion informs the final recommended budget that I am required by municipal code to submit to the Town Board.
The Town Board reviews the Town Administrator's recommended budget at two budget study sessions in October. These study sessions will continue to be open meetings; they will be streamed and recorded this year as they have in the past. Public comment at this stage of budget development is requested through emails, letters and public comment during the public comment session at the beginning of each regular, Tuesday Town Board meeting. Two specific public hearings on the budget will be held in November and December when the Town Board considers the adoption of the budget.
Like many communities across the country, our economy has taken a significant hit from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Town acted swiftly in the early stages of the pandemic to evaluate projected revenue losses and amend the budget for municipal operations to ensure financial stability in the face of those losses. Significant steps to reduce expenditures were taken, including:
· A freeze on hiring most seasonal, part-time and full-time positions. This included 17 positions in the Police, Public Works, Events & Visitor Services and Community Development Departments;
· Delay of the Comprehensive Planning process to 2021;
· Reduced transit services in 2020;
· Delay of the biennial Citizen Survey to 2021; and
· Operational reductions for the Special Events Division.
To date, the actual revenue losses suffered have been significant - sales tax revenues were down 15.62% through June - but much less severe than originally projected. Outpacing our conservatively high revenue-loss projections will allow us to rely less on a planned use of fund balance to continue operations and will strengthen the financial stability of our reserves. The better-than-expected revenues will also put the Town on relatively strong footing as we look toward next year's budget and the ongoing recovery efforts related to the pandemic.
So, what does next year look like? This is a difficult question to answer. Optimistic scenarios predict the availability of an approved and effective vaccine at the end of this year (here's hoping). More pessimistic scenarios have longer - in some cases much longer - timelines. With so much uncertainty, Town staff will be taking a conservative approach in creating the Town Administrator's recommended budget for 2021. It is much better to find ourselves in a situation where we have the flexibility to fund Town Board priorities at a mid-year check-in next year than to be in a position where we underestimate the continuing financial impacts of COVID-19 and have to enact further cuts.
We hope you will engage with the process to adopt the 2021 budget. If you have any comments or questions on this process, please reach out to me at info@estes.org.
