Turkey and Syria were struck by a devastating earthquake on Feb. 6 that has killed tens of thousands of people, destroyed thousands of homes and other structures, and left people across the region without shelter in bitterly cold winter weather. While responders were still providing aid to those impacted by the first earthquake, another 6.4 magnitude occurred in the same area on Feb. 20, A series of high-magnitude tremors continues.
The Rotary world responded to this catastrophe immediately. Rotary International President Jennifer Jones activated our disaster response efforts, communicated with the affected districts, and encouraged governors in those regions to apply for disaster response grants and share information about their relief efforts so that Rotary can amplify the calls for support.
Rotary International Foundation Trustees decided that all donations made to the Turkey/Syria Disaster Response Fund from now until March 31 will be used to aid earthquake relief projects through disaster response grants.
Many people want to help. Here’s how Estes Valley residents can donate to have the greatest impact:
The Rotary Club of Estes Park is encouraging contributions to the Rotary International Disaster Response Fund. The Fund is providing disaster response grants to Rotary districts in Turkey and Syria affected by earthquakes. These expedited Disaster Response Grants can be used to supply water, food, medicine, shelter, and clothing.
Rotary Club of Estes Park members and our local club foundation will also be making and collecting donations to assist in the effort.
Donations may be given to Rotary members, turned in at club meetings or mailed to:
Rotary Club of Estes Park
P.O. Box 1365
Estes Park CO 80517
Checks should be made out to: Rotary International Foundation.
Memo line should note: Disaster Response Fund – Turkey/Syria
Timeline:
• Our target date for gathering funds is March 16, but prompt donations will be appreciated, as the need is immediate!
• The club treasurer will forward donations to the Rotary International Foundation frequently because of the urgency of the situation. A form listing the donor and amount will accompany these mailings.
• Donations will be accepted after March 16, but the spirit of this “deadline” is to quickly supply as much aid as possible through the RI Disaster Response Fund to Rotary Districts in Turkey and Syria that are supplying needed water, food, medicine, shelter, supplies, and clothing.
If you have questions, or wish to donate on line, Ron Gordon, International Service Committee director, will be happy to help. Please call Ron at 970-586-0370.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.