Parking permits for the 2023 summer season are now available for registration and/or purchase. Parking permit options are below, and the complete listing of all 2023 permit offerings and registration information can be found at www.estes.org/parking.
Local 60-Minute: This free permit is available to all locals who reside in the Estes Park School District. Current Local Permit holders (those who registered in 2021 or 2022) have been automatically renewed for the 2023 permit and do not need to take action unless they have changed vehicles, would like to add a new vehicle to their account, or have a different license plate. Permit accounts may be updated accordingly at thecarpark.com or by calling 970-591-2577. Permits continue to be issued based on license plate numbers, so windshield stickers are no longer issued or needed.
Input Requested: To better accommodate local access to downtown during the busy summer months, the Town is considering increasing the amount of free daily parking provided to Local Permit holders from 60 minutes to 2 hours. To comment on this potential change, please email epinfo@thecarpark.com.
Employee Convenience: Anyone who owns a business or property and/or works downtown is eligible to purchase this permit. Annual fee: $40 per permit. Discounts are available for those who purchase five or more permits.
Overnight Downtown Resident: Available to those who live downtown and do not have access to private parking. Annual fee: $35 per permit.
Overnight Downtown Rental/Commercial Lodging: Available to those who own, operate or manage a rental unit/hotel room/lodging property downtown and do not have access to private parking for their guests. Annual fee: $40 per permit.
Commercial Loading: Anyone who works or conducts business in the downtown core (as defined by the Town of Estes Park's Commercial Downtown (CD) zoning district). Annual fee: $80 per permit
Volunteer: This free permit is available to any business, organization or governmental entity that offers uncompensated employment or volunteer opportunities in the downtown core.
As a reminder, all Town permits are first-come, first-served and purchasing or registering for a permit does not guarantee a specific space nor that a space will be available.
The 2023 paid parking season will begin on Friday, May 26, and end on Sunday, Oct. 22. Daily parking rates in eight paid areas will remain at $2.00 per hour between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Free parking will still be available in the Parking Structure located at 691 N. St. Vrain/US 36 and in 11 parking areas located throughout the downtown core. Parking is also free before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
Vehicles displaying a valid Americans with Disabilities Act, Purple Heart, or Disabled Veteran placard or license plate always park for free, in any available space.
The Town’s 2023 Parking Map – which includes full details about all public parking options – can be found online at www.estes.org/parking. Questions can be directed to The Car Park by emailing epinfo@thecarpark.com or calling 970-591-2577.
