It is the time of the year when districts receive the results from the state assessments that students took last April. The state assessments require students to demonstrate their learned knowledge and skills towards Colorado Academic Standards. During the 2021-22 school year, third through eighth graders took the Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) assessments for English language arts (ELA) and math. Ninth and tenth graders took the PSAT, while eleventh graders took the SAT. Fifth, eighth, and eleventh graders also took the CMAS assessment for Science.
The state assessments give our teachers critical information to ensure our students are meeting grade level benchmarks and are on track for college, career and life readiness. The CMAS and PSAT/SAT tests are just one assessment of student performance. The data the district receives from these assessments, along with district assessments and classroom assessments, help guide short and long term planning, as well as support instructional practice decisions and professional development for teachers.
Some highlights from our results include 3rd-8th grade students showing more growth in the percent of students who are meeting and exceeding expectations than the state in math. The 10th grade students outperformed the state and nation in evidence-based reading and math. Ninth and tenth grade students met or exceeded evidence-based reading and writing expectations on the PSAT. The middle school and high school students outperformed the state median in growth on the reading and writing assessments. Middle school students outperformed the state on the science assessment. In addition, our elementary and high school students outperformed the state median in growth on the math assessments.
While we have areas to celebrate, the data shows a need to continue to focus on achievement and growth in
3rd-8th grade reading and writing, as well as elementary school science achievement. An additional area to focus on is the percentage of students who are meeting and exceeding state achievement expectations in English language arts (ELA) and math.
A goal for our district is to work with families to increase the percentage of students taking the state assessments. Estes Park School District’s participation rates in the elementary school and high school were significantly lower than the state’s participation rates.
Students and parents will receive their student’s individual results in a couple of weeks to see how their student is progressing on the learning of standards according to this one measurement. Complete district and school results are available to view online using CDE’s District and School Dashboard at this link: http://www.cde.state.co.us/district-school-dashboard. You will need to change the district to Estes Park School District utilizing the “hamburger” within the green banner.
We are excited for the 2022-23 school year, and we are looking forward to engaging students in learning experiences that help prepare them to demonstrate evidence of their learning towards the academic standards. We will progress monitor how students are learning throughout the year using classroom and district assessments. This body of evidence builds a portfolio of learning for our students that allows teachers to personalize the support students need to continue their learning.
