Every year for the past 25+ years, The Salvation Army (TSA) has put out the red kettles to raise money to help local organizations. Locally, we work primarily through Crossroads Ministries to assist with food bank purchases, utility payments, and rental assistance. TSA helps with subsidies for Meals on Wheels for those who qualify and pays for some of the food bank purchases for the Community Corner Café.
Something that most people don’t know is that our local TSA volunteers respond to emergencies when people are displaced due to a disaster. TSA is able to immediately provide free lodging and issue gift cards for food and other necessities. Likewise, the local TSA provides Crisis Advocates with gift cards and vouchers for gas. The Estes Park Police Department has vouchers that they can give people for lodging or gas when Crossroads is closed.
We normally raise about $40,000 during our Red Kettle season. Ten percent of the money we raise goes to the Denver District, but that is like putting money in a savings account for a rainy day. Since the beginning of COVID, the District has covered approximately $50,000 of our bills for food.
Here is the important information for donors and bell ringers:
• To donate by mail, please send your checks to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 172 in Estes Park.
• Bell Ringing will start again on Saturday, December 11th. Bell ringing shifts are two hours, but you can split a shift with someone else. You can find our electronic signup schedule at https://tinyurl.com/6jz9b4wh
