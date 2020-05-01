Brian Schaffer of Crossroads Ministry shares: “While living in our Alaskan Tiny House I vividly remember running out of propane during the middle of the night and waking up around 4:00 a.m. to a frigid living area. I learned a valuable lesson in this experience and that’s to “Plan Ahead” as much as possible. During the nights with sub-zero temperatures I decided to run the heater more than feed the wood stove multiple logs each night, so when it was -25 outside our heater would run most of the night. As I planned for the winter months I thought for sure we had enough propane in the tank for many cold nights, but sadly my calculations were off. We survived and didn’t have to ensure the inconvenience of this mishap for very long. We were fortunate to have enough money in the bank to get the tank refilled immediately and the following night we slept in a warm, comfy home. From that day forward I have tried to make sure we have always had reserves in all areas of life to prepare for the things we don’t ever imagine will happen. But really it’s difficult to plan for pandemics such as COVID-19, so lots of people are being caught off guard. Unexpected job losses are depleting the reserves quickly and many are looking for help. Where people are running short we are stepping in to make up the difference to keep families fed and housed. Crossroads has been fortunate to have had wonderful leaders over the last 20 years serve on the boards of Crossroads Ministry as well as Crossroads Ministry Endowment Foundation who have with great wisdom and insight planned ahead to ensure we have reserves in place for times such as the one we’re living in right now. I am grateful for every member who has ever served on any of our boards. Thank you for your diligent stewardship of every penny that has been given to help our neighbors in need and sustain the necessary work we do in the community.
We were privileged to give out 3,500 pounds of food to help feed families last week. We also paid out over $15,000 to keep people housed in the last seven days. The needs keep coming and we’re meeting each one with resources provided through a variety of sources. We are truly making connections that are changing lives for good. For the good of the people and for the good of our community. We appreciate all of our donors who have given to make this possible. Our Neighbors in Need Challenge is going on right now where your money is doubled through our matching grant.” Please send your donation to PO Box 3616, Estes Park, CO 80517, or give securely online at www. CrossroadsEP.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.