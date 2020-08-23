By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the moose. Moose continue to increase in population on the east and west side of Rocky Mountain National Park. A moose or two are even spotted in Estes Park each year. One of my favorite locations to photograph moose outside of Rocky Mountain National Park is the Poudre Canyon and North Park. The Cameron Peak Fire is burning prime moose habitat in the Poudre Canyon. Although wildlife have a natural instinct to flee from danger, like wildfires, the loss of habitat will have an impact on these large mammals. Thank you to the fire crews continuing to battle this blaze with as minimal habitat loss as possible.
1. The moose in Colorado are the Shiras subspecies, a smaller moose than those living in Alaska and Maine.
2. Moose only live in areas with seasonal snow cover and do not tolerate temperatures above 80 degrees Fahrenheit.
3. A male moose is called a bull. A female moose is called a cow. A baby moose is called a calf.
4. For moose, only the males grow antlers. These palmated paddles of bone begin growing in early spring, stop growing by the end of the summer and shed each year in early winter.
5. Moose hair is hollow to help insulate them in cold temperatures.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours and purchase prints at DawnWilsonPhotography.com.
