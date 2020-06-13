By: Mayor Wendy Koenig
People often ask me, “What is the Town of Estes Park planning to do to ___?” A question that is completed with a phrase such as help struggling businesses, relieve downtown congestion, aid young families, grow the local economy, or keep us safe. Regardless of the phrase completing the question, typically, I respond, “Our Town’s plans plan to do a lot.” Then describe how two operational plans guide the efforts of the town’s staff to address the needs and concerns of the townspeople. One is a Strategic Plan (vision, mission, goals, actions and outcomes) putting forth specific actions the town will take. The other, a Budget and Capital Improvement Plan providing details about implementing and funding of each action. In both, are everything—from filling potholes, removing snow, hosting events to providing electricity, water and fiber optic access to the Internet—that the town plans to do on your behalf. After which, I explain that oversight and adjustment of both plans occur through open and transparent interactions of the townspeople’s board of trustees, mayor, staff, and themselves. Most often at the board’s bi-weekly meetings and regular study sessions. During which board members and myself focus on making new policies or adjusting existing ones in response to townspeople’s needs. Day-to-day, staff focus on implementing the policies as manifest in the two operational plans Recently, a what-does-Estes-plan-to-do question, asked of me had a completing-phrase concerning the Town’s plans for jump starting the local economy and helping local businesses get back on track. Since the question is about the local economy and business my answer has three parts. One part involves the operational plans and their stated vision of enhancing Estes’ “position as a premier mountain community.” How that applies to specific outcomes areas, including economy, infrastructure, guest services, safety/health/environment, and more. And that the development of the vision and outcomes areas came about via extensive engagement of townspeople including local businesses and their representatives. Part two, is the case last month of board member oversight leading to adjustment of the operational plans to jumpstart Estes’ economy and help struggling businesses. Via a roll call vote they formalized the Estes Valley Resiliency Collaborative and directed staff to facilitate it as a transparent and expeditious means for addressing the pandemic’s debilitating on Estes’ businesses. Similarly, during a regular meeting, board members, via roll call vote adjusted operational plans to provide a second round of funding–for a 2 total of $300,000—for the business grant program run by Estes’ Economic Development Corporation and The Chamber of Commerce. Part three of my answer explains that the operational plans reflect a complex web of relationships. That, for example, using townspeople’s tax money—after board members adjust the budget—to jumpstart the economy and help struggling businesses, should result in increased revenues for covering the infrastructure and services the townspeople receive from their town government. United we stand.
Let’s keep moving forward together
