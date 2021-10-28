Celebrate the spooky season by joining YMCA of the Rockies on two evenings, Friday and Saturday, October 29 and 30 for stroll through the haunted forest! The tale of Miner Bill and the Blue Mist has been told in Estes Park for almost a century. Take a walk through a themed journey into a dark forest with spooky remnants of Bill’s past and be a part of this hair-raising tale. Choose your adventure, as the haunted forest features a less-scary, family-friendly loop, or a longer, spookier trail through a dark forest. The haunted forest is free to community members and open from 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. each night, no reservations required. Parking and the start of the experience is located at the Friendship Fire Ring. For more information call 970-586-3341 ext. 1104.
Follow Us On Facebook
Employment
Most Popular
Articles
- Jeff Blevins
- EPPD Seeking Help In Identifying Burglary Suspects
- Downtown Halloween Festivities Sunday, October 31, 2021
- You Can Own A Piece Of Elkhorn Lodge History
- Michael Griswold
- Five Fun Facts About… Pronghorn Antelope
- Trail Ridge Road Closes To Through Travel For The Season
- Estes Park Mountain Bike Team Crushing It in Granby
- Amidst The Darkness, Estes Park Shined Brightly
- Estes Valley Land Trust Hires New Business Manager
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Susie Manhoff went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ…
Jeffrey (Jeff) Mark Blevins of Estes Park, CO, passed away on …
Michael Richard Griswold, 64, of Denver, passed away on Wednes…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.