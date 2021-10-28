Free Haunted Forest

Celebrate the spooky season by joining YMCA of the Rockies on two evenings, Friday and Saturday, October 29 and 30 for stroll through the haunted forest! The tale of Miner Bill and the Blue Mist has been told in Estes Park for almost a century. Take a walk through a themed journey into a dark forest with spooky remnants of Bill’s past and be a part of this hair-raising tale. Choose your adventure, as the haunted forest features a less-scary, family-friendly loop, or a longer, spookier trail through a dark forest. The haunted forest is free to community members and open from 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. each night, no reservations required. Parking and the start of the experience is located at the Friendship Fire Ring. For more information call 970-586-3341 ext. 1104.

