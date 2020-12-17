Dear Santa,
Between board meetings and constituent calls, I’m busily preparing for your annual visit to Roger and my house. Shopping is done. Decorations are up and most presents are wrapped. The only outstanding issue for me involves you and the few things you’ll want to know before traveling from the North Pole to Estes Park.
Since your previous visit, the townspeople have faced much adversity. First, COVID-19 found its way here early, stayed, then escalated, disrupting nearly every aspect of life here. Second, if COVID-19 wasn’t enough, our lovely, little mountain town, neighboring communities and Rocky Mountain National Park were, for five months surrounded by four—yes four— wildfires.
At one point, things became so bad everyone was evacuated. The day of the evacuation smoke and ash were thick enough that even Rudolph would’ve had trouble guiding your sleigh through town. Thankfully, no lives were lost. Somehow, some way people made it through and to safer locations.
As your elves prepare you to slide down the chimneys here, I have a few special requests for you. Would you please deliver health, safety, and prosperity to the people of Estes who, true to form, do what they must to deal with wildfires and the pandemic. This includes wearing masks, avoiding crowds, and washing their hands. To the children of Estes, whose social and educational worlds are topsy- turvy, please deliver a bright and meaningful future.
For businesses and workers, please bring along extra-large doses of stamina and resilience for dealing with the everchanging economy, government restrictions and ebb and flow of tourism. As for the employees of the Town, Santa, please let them know their efforts are greatly appreciated by all who live, work, and visit here. I ask you deliver the same gift to terrific teams at the Estes Valley Library, Fire, and Park and Recreation Districts whose contributions greatly enrich our lives.
Santa, please give the gift of quality time with family and friends to the firefighters, who took time away from their families and friends to come protect us here. Please give the same to the doctors, nurses, providers, first responders and others who keep us healthy and care for us when we’re ill and to RMNP Superintendent Darla Sidles, PEO Kyle Patterson and their park service colleagues for supporting the Town and including it in pandemic and fire mitigation planning.
Well Santa, although my requests are many, please know that all are worthy...and I’m not yet done. Will you please bring the gift of peace and joy to all who selflessly serve, you know their names and deeds, they include the townspeople who provide food relief. Dave Thomas for translating this and other documents for local Spanish speakers, Cathy Ochs and John Meissner for researching various topics, Pastor Ann Lantz, Father Seth Richmond, Pastor Jonathan Schultz, and others for meeting our spiritual needs. And don’t forget, Jeff and Irene Klintberg for their weekly phone calls of support.
Last, but certainly not least, Santa please give the gifts of financial security and community appreciation to the staff of the Trail Gazette and Estes Park News. They tirelessly keep us informed (and post my weekly report outs).
Thanks in advance Santa, for the special consideration you’ll be giving us as you fly around town and slide down our chimneys on Christmas Eve.
Sincerely,
Mayor Wendy
PS – Cookies and cocoa will be
waiting.
