Town of Estes Park dog licenses for 2022 are now available. Licenses are available at the Finance window in Town Hall, the Animal Medical Center of Estes Park at 1260 Manford Ave. and the Animal Hospital of the Rockies at 453 Pine River Ln. Owners with dogs who reside within the Estes Park town limits are required by the Municipal Code to maintain a current dog license and a current rabies vaccination through a veterinarian.
Licenses cost $5 for each spayed or neutered dog. Licenses for unaltered dogs cost $15. Owners must provide the rabies vaccination registration number that was provided with the vaccination. A tag is issued with the license which must be attached to the dog’s collar at all times. If a dog is found at-large and not licensed, the owner may be cited with municipal charges and impound fees.
Dog licensing provides several important health and safety benefits, including:
Faster reunification of lost pets with their owners, reducing animal stress and health and safety risks
Reduced sheltering needs and lower euthanasia rates
Improved ability to plan and deliver animal services because the size, type and location of the dog population is known
Improved ability to enforce Town ordinances because owners can be identified and held accountable for the behavior of their pets
Larimer County requires that dogs living in unincorporated areas of the county maintain current rabies vaccination as well as a county pet license. For more information on county licenses, please visit www.larimerhumane.org/licensing/requirements/. For more information on Town dog licenses, contact the Estes Park Finance Department at 970-586-5331. The Municipal Code is available via www.estes.org/municipalcode.
