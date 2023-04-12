Middle School Students Study For Their Ham Radio Licenses

Students in Ravi Davis’ 6th grade STEAM science class are learning to use an amateur radio to talk to amateur radio operators (known as hams) in far away places. At the same time they are studying, with the help of the Estes Valley Amateur Radio Club, to obtain their FCC ham radio license. This requires learning about radio technology along with FCC rules and regulations. Six students are meeting with EVARC mentors during the school day and five more after school. Said teacher Ravi Davis, “These students are highly motivated to learn about ham radio, and radio science. They are so excited to contact hams across the world.” To date, they have made contacts in over 20 U.S. states, the Netherlands, France, Panama, and even in an airplane flying over New York State.
By studying ham radio, Ravi Davis’ students are being introduced to a wide range of science, engineering, and computer fields. Most people don’t realize that radio science and technology is deeply embedded in our everyday life. Radio technology has so many applications, including cell phones, radio and TV broadcasting, 2-way radios, drones, robotics, security systems, satellites, and radio telescopes, to name a few. Think of the career possibilities! Our ham trainers are excited to engage students and spark their interest in the world of amateur radio. Who knows where it might take them in the future?
The Estes Valley Amateur Radio Club is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation. Members meet at the Estes Park Memorial Observatory on the first Saturday of the month at 8:00 a.m. Meetings are open to the public. Come join us and learn about the exciting world of amateur radio!
