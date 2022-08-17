As mayor, I periodically walk through downtown Estes Park to check on how things are going with local businesses. Last Sunday morning, when gathering my notebook and pen, I recalled that wildfires, COVID-19, and supply chains were top topics during my previous conversations. As I drove down Elkhorn, I wondered— with sales tax collections for June 3.78-percent higher than the previous June— what might the issues be this time? Parking the car, I anticipated the information I’d learn, knowing the business owners and workers of Estes Park wouldn’t be shy. They’d provide much insight to these and other questions.
At my first stop, the Beef Jerky Experience, Rodney greeted me with a friendly hello. He offered up that he’s having a good year, just signed a new five-year lease and is looking forward to continuing here. Quickly adding that he’s been working six days a week due to staffing shortages and difficulty getting J-1 workers.
At the west end of town, I went into the Wapiti restaurant, where, Alex, the manager of the day, greeted me. Alex offered up that business at the Wapiti is better now than it was during the height of COVID-19. And thanks to J-1 staff from Macedonia, it has ample help now, but will need kitchen and wait staff this winter. Before I left, Alex told me about the unique draft handles in the restaurant’s bar.
Across the street from the Wapiti is the Highland Bard, a store featuring authentic clothing and gifts from Ireland, Scotland and Wales. Owners David Bard and daughter Morgan talked of “living their dream” with “no bad days, just varying degrees of good” and that a look at the mountains is always a reason to celebrate. The Bard’s spoke of expanding their offerings to include distribution of coffee, teas and jellies, and that inflation and the cost of gasoline is affecting their tourist traffic, with fewer families coming in their store and busy times now coming in waves rather than steady streams.
Sabir Shrestha and Paras Poudyal own and manage Himalayan Curry and Kebob, Lonigans Grill Pub and the Wild Rose. Stepping in to Lonigans, Surcy who helps manage the place, greets me. He moved here from the mountains of Nepal twelve years ago. And now, looking forward to living here forever, he recently bought a home on Wildfire Road. Surcy talked about tourists solidly packing the establishment on weekends, but overall business being slower in July than June, probably due to inflation and cost of gasoline. Nonetheless, he believes that good hospitality is the key to long term success and repeat customers. As I prepared to leave Lonigans, Surcy asked that I encourage everyone to come and pick up a Downtown Wildfire Awareness fundraiser discount coupon card that is available at their restaurants at no charge.
Heading back to my car, I thought all-in-all the insights the businesses people of Estes had provided me were encouraging. As I drove home, I felt a sense of pride and amazement about the never-say-die resiliency of the business owners, managers and workers who, meeting challenge after challenge, epitomize the phrase MOUNTAIN STRONG© coined by the EPNEWS to describe the response to the flood of 2013. Pulling into the driveway of our house, I couldn’t help but think, the July and August sales tax reports will be interesting. Stay tuned.
