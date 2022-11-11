The Estes Park Town Board will discuss the proposed Downtown Estes Loop project at a special meeting Thursday, Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m. in the Town Board Room of Town Hall, 170 MacGregor Ave. The board will review three options to address the significant difference between the project budget and the escalated cost of construction and materials as reflected in recent contractor bids. The Board's decision will affect the course of the project moving forward.
The meeting materials are available at www.estes.org/boardsandmeetings. Public comment is encouraged at the meeting, by using the Public Comment Form at www.estes.org/boardsandmeetings, or by emailing townclerk@estes.org. In order to be included in the Board's meeting packet, written comments should be submitted by 10 a.m. on Nov. 17.
Those who wish to attend and comment virtually will find zoom participation instructions on the meeting agenda. The meeting will be streamed and posted at www.estes.org/videos.
