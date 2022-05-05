Police Chief Wes Kufeld will retire Friday, May 6 after nearly 35 years of dedicated service to the Town of Estes Park Police Department. Captain Corey Pass will serve as Interim Police Chief beginning May 6 at 5 p.m. The Town is currently soliciting proposals for a recruitment firm to conduct a nationwide, competitive search for a new Police Chief. The process will include opportunities for community members to engage. The Town will provide more information when details of the process are confirmed.
