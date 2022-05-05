Police Training

Police Chief Wes Kufeld will retire Friday, May 6 after nearly 35 years of dedicated service to the Town of Estes Park Police Department. Captain Corey Pass will serve as Interim Police Chief beginning May 6 at 5 p.m. The Town is currently soliciting proposals for a recruitment firm to conduct a nationwide, competitive search for a new Police Chief. The process will include opportunities for community members to engage. The Town will provide more information when details of the process are confirmed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.