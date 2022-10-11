The paid parking season will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 5 p.m. This is also the final day of the Red Route’s (downtown trolley) Summer Shuttle Service. On Monday, Oct. 17, staff from the Town’s Streets Division and The Car Park will be removing and/or transitioning signage to reflect the transition to free parking in all public parking areas through Memorial Day 2023.
Beginning Friday, Oct. 21, Estes Transit will be operating on its 2022 Winter Shuttle Service schedule, which runs through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. This service will include a fixed route of stops in the downtown area on Fridays, noon to 6 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sundays, noon to 6 p.m. These stops will be served approximately every 15 minutes:
· Stop #1: Estes Park Visitor Center
· Stop #2: Bond Park (SW Corner)
· Stop #3: The Ore Cart Rock Shop
· Stop #4: Tregent Park
· Stop #5: West Park Center
· Stop #6: The Maxwell Inn
· Stop #7: Mrs. Walsh’s Garden
· Stop #8: The Grubsteak Restaurant
· Stop #9: Moosely T’s
· Stop #10: Thirty Below Leather
Those seeking weekday transit service are welcome to call Via Mobility, which offers on-demand, door-through-door service within the Town of Estes Park and some portions of surrounding Larimer County. Via Mobility’s service is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Rides can be scheduled 1-7 days in advance by calling 303-447-9636. Same-day scheduling is available on a limited basis.
Information about 2023 Winter/Spring Service (January – May) will be shared in December.
For more information about Estes Transit, visit www.estes.org/shuttles for Via Mobility Services, visit https://viacolorado.org.
