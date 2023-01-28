By: Scott Rashid, Director of CARRI
Our annual Christmas Bird Count was held on January 2nd this year. Birders in nine groups counted 2,561 total birds of 55 different species. Birders began counting birds at 7:30 a.m. when it was a balmy 19 degrees and ended at dark when it was 24 degrees. The wind was blowing at about 40 mph. participants drove 84.7 miles and walked a little under six miles. Participants ended their counting at dark.
Many of the common species were found during the count. These common species include the Canada Goose, Mallard, Common Goldeneye, Common Merganser, Rock Pigeon, Hairy Woodpecker, Steller’s Jay, Black-billed Magpie, American Crow, Common Raven, and Dark-eyed Juncos however, their numbers were a bit lower than usual.
Species that were not found during the count include the Northern Pygmy-Owl, European Starling, Three-toed Woodpecker and Cedar Waxwing. This doesn’t mean the birds are not doing well, it simply means that they were not found that day.
Participants in the bird count included Debbie, Bangs, Marlene Brening, Peter Devine, Karen Edwards, Irene Fortune, Ren and Nancy Gobris, Maris Grether, Susan Harris, Mark Hemmes, Cliff Hendrick, Kathy Hornbein, Nick Komar, Gary Miller, Roy Powel, Janis Reichstadt, Pam St. Claire, Dennis Stepaniak, Crissi Rashid, Patty Shafer, Kendall Watkins, Hannah Willis & John Wright.
Debbie Bangs found the only Northern Shrike on the count. Kendall Watkins and Hannah Willis found the only Northern Goshawk, Nick Komar and Mark Hemmes found the only Belted Kingfisher, Scott Rashid found the only Red-winged Blackbird, Janis Reichstadt found the only Canada Jays and Pine Grosbeaks, and Cliff Hendrick found the only Blue Jay and Scrub Jay on the count.
The birds and species
counted include:
Canada Goose-156
Cackling Goose-4
Mallard-333
Hooded Merganser-1
Common Merganser-62
Bufflehead-2
Lesser Scaup-3
Ring-necked Duck-1
Turkey-33
Bald Eagle-2
Red-tailed Hawk-9
Sharp-shinned Hawk-—1
Northern Goshawk-1
Unidentified Hawk-1
California Gull-1
Rock Pigeon-42
Eurasian Collard Dove-11
Great Horned Owl-3
Belted Kingfisher-1
Downy Woodpecker-9
Hairy Woodpecker-18
Northern Flicker-9
Northern Shrike-1
Canada Jay-4
Steller’s Jay-155
Blue Jay-1
Wood house’s Scrub Jay-1
Clark’s Nutcracker-6
Black-billed Magpie-172
American Crow-85
Common Raven-193
Black-capped Chickadee-4
Mountain Chickadee-150
Brown Creeper-1
White-breasted Nuthatch-35
Red-breasted Nuthatch-11
Pygmy Nuthatch-372
American Dipper-16
Golden-crowned Kinglet-2
Townsend’s Solitaire-30
American Robin-19
American Tree Sparrow-1
Song Sparrow-1
White-crowned Sparrow-1
Dark-eyed Junco-37
Gray Headed Junco-17
White-winged Junco-8
Oregon Junco-5
Pink-sided Junco-8
Slate-colored Junco-17
Brown-capped Rosy-finch-29
Cassin’s Finch-34
House Finch-81
Red Crossbill-62
Pine Grosbeak-3
Evening Grosbeak-63
American Goldfinch-3
Pine Siskin-3
House Sparrow-1
Red-winged Blackbird-1
Thank you to all the participants that assisted with the bird count this year. It was a great count.
