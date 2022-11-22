By: Peni Barnes, Executive Assistant
The Estes Park Police Department’s Blue Santa program is organized by the Estes Park Police Auxiliary. Each December, non-perishable food and hygiene products are purchased and delivered through the program for disabled, shut-in, and elderly community members that need a little extra holiday cheer. There are over 90 Blue Santa recipients in Estes Park each year. Nominations for community members to receive a delivery should be submitted to Captain Rick Life at the Estes Park Police Department, 970-577-3872 or BlueSanta@estes.org by Nov. 30, 2022.
Jars with the Blue Santa logo have been placed at various locations throughout Estes Park. The last date for monetary donations at these locations will be Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
If you would like to help with this worthwhile and needed project you can either: send your monetary donation to, Blue Santa Program, c/o Estes Park Police Auxiliary, PO Box 1287, Estes Park, CO 80517; or leave a donation in one of the Blue Santa jars.
Every penny donated is used to fund items for Blue Santa recipients; and the Blue Santa program is only possible through your compassion for those in need and your generous donations. Questions should be directed to Captain Rick Life at the Estes Park Police Department, 970-577-3872 or BlueSanta@estes.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.