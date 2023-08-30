When The Estes Park Labor Day Arts & Crafts Show opens on September 2nd in Bond Park, the public will be introduced to a Solar and Wind Powered SunSpring™ Hybrid water purification system that provides enough safe drinking water (up to 20,000 liters daily) for developing communities around the world, reducing the risk of debilitating water-borne disease. The SunSpring Hybrid (invented right here in Colorado by Innovative Water Technologies™, IWT) has global applications for helping solve the world’s clean water crisis. IWT, along with Rotary and other non-profit organizations, have served 38 countries to date.
The Estes Park Labor Day Arts & Crafts Show features 91 artisans displaying hand-crafted works in Bond Park on Sept. 2, 3 and 4. Booths will be open from 9:00am to 5:00pm on Saturday and Sunday and from 9:00am to 3:00pm on Monday. The Solar and Wind Powered SunSpring Hybrid purification system will be on display the entire weekend.
Sunrise Rotarians are bringing the Solar and Wind Powered water purification system to the show to raise awareness of the fundamental importance of clean water, one of the seven worldwide Rotarian areas of focus known as “Water and Sanitation.” Since 1972, when Richard Nixon, signed the Clean Water Act, every American has a legal right to clean, safe drinking water piped right to their homes and businesses. In the United States, most people have no idea how rare it is on Earth that you can go to any random garden hose in the United States and drink the water from it without fear of diarrhea or worse.
During the 2022 Estes Park Labor Day Arts & Crafts Show, Sunrise Rotarians introduced a medical equipment rarely seen today but which was used in the 1940’s and 1950’s to treat polio patients, the Iron Lung. The Iron Lung was on display to raise awareness and encourage continued vaccination against polio, a Rotary International effort known as “End Polio Now.”
Polio is a highly infectious, devastating virus that can cause paralysis. Since polio is spread person to person, typically through contaminated water, Sunrise Rotary continues to raise awareness of the importance of safe water for disaster relief and international development. The Solar and Wind Powered SunSpring Hybrid provides enough safe drinking water for developing communities around the world, reducing the risk of debilitating water-borne disease.
