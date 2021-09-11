Estes Park Health Foundation was awarded a $200k grant from Lienemann Charitable Foundation toward the purchase of a new MRI machine at Estes Park Health. The grant will be paid over four years.
“Support from the Lienemann Charitable Foundation for this $1.1 million project is a critical component of this campaign,” said Kevin Mullin, President at Estes Park Health Foundation. “EPH Staff perform an average of 5-6 MRIs each day at Estes Park Health. The current machine is 14 years old and experiences a significant amount of downtime due to required repairs. The new MRI machine gives scans in half the time of the current machine and is wider and quieter, which makes for a more comfortable exam for patients. We are so grateful to our friends at the Lienemann Charitable Foundation for their ongoing partnership.
MRI is used to diagnose disease/injury, assess how a patient responds to treatment, and is the preferred method to view soft tissue and organs. MRIs are employed for brain injury, cancer, Multiple Sclerosis, spinal cord injuries, eye problems, inner ear problems, damage to joints, bone infections, neck pain, low back pain, and for suspected damage to the liver, pancreas, or kidneys. Quick access to MRI is critical for suspected stroke patients. If you’re interested in donating, visit www.GivetoEPH.org/MRI.
The Lienemann Charitable Foundation is a private foundation founded in 1967. The purpose of the foundation is to provide funding to impact people’s lives and make a difference in the communities where they serve.
The Estes Park Health Foundation increases community awareness of Estes Park Health, and develops, manages, and distributes funds to assist EPH in fulfilling its mission. To learn more about initiatives or to volunteer, contact them at GiveToEPH.org or 970-577-4370.
