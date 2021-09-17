By: Alicia Rochambeau, Member, Estes Valley Land Trust
This is the fourth article in an eight-part series that covers the Estes Valley Land Trust’s recently adopted Core Values. More information about the land trust’s Core Values can be found at www.evlandtrust.org.
Last winter the Estes Valley Land Trust took a critical look at its mission and guiding principles. As a result, the organization expanded its core values; one of which states "We Honor Our Past" and the words used to describe this value are: “The Ute, Arapaho, and other American Indian tribes were the first to call this region home. We are committed to working with the tribal communities to protect and interpret these cultural landscapes.” As a land trust member, I’m thrilled with this addition to the mission as I’ve sought out, where possible, information about the American Indians that traveled through and made a home in Estes Park for generations prior to settlement by Joel Estes and his family and I’ve longed for our community to connect with tribal members today.
The land trust wasted no time to act on this value; they are promoting underrepresented voices and seeking context to understand more about the significance of this mountain valley beyond its beauty and present-day land uses. On June 26, the Estes Valley Land Trust hosted a virtual program entitled “Arapaho and the Estes Valley.” The Land Trust offers a series of events for its members. This one was facilitated by Fred Mosqueda, Arapaho Coordinator of the Culture Program for the Arapaho and Cheyenne tribes, Dr. Patty Limerick, Faculty Director and Chair of the Board of the Center of the American West at the University of Colorado, and Jeffrey Boring, Director of the Estes Valley Land Trust. While it is just the start of deeper conversations to be had, this program cracked open some illuminating facts about the various Native American groups that historically lived in Northern Colorado and where larger populations of the Arapaho, Cheyenne, and Ute tribe members reside today.
As the land trust works to secure more conservation easements in our area, I feel invigorated by the idea that it will work whenever possible with tribal members to assess potentially sacred land use both past and present.
This commitment excites me because it is one step in a national calling for governmental and non-governmental agencies to elevate voices of those historically excluded from decision making about our public and private land. As Mr. Mosqueda pointed out, this land provided a home, a pharmacy, a grocery store, a place of spiritual guidance and healing, and so much more. He noted that as a representative of the Arapaho he is open to consult and collaboration for assessing potential easements that might allow access for his people to return and utilize the land gently for communal healing. Dr. Limerick highlighted work she is involved with at Rocky Mountain National Park to expand on the interpretative materials that rangers have access to since interest is high among visitors on the subject of native ties to the area. If this effort towards cultural competence is something that resonates with you, I urge you to join the Estes Valley Land Trust so that you can participate in this important work too.
About the Estes Valley Land Trust - Founded in 1987 by Estes Park residents, the Estes Valley Land Trust is a nationally recognized land conservation organization that has preserved nearly 10,000 acres of land and some of the most iconic landscapes in the Estes Valley. More than 400 members support the Estes Valley Land Trust annually and additional information can be found at evlandtrust.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.