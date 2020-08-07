Dispose of old paint and paint products and shred your sensitive documents on Estes Recycles Drive-Thru Day, Saturday, August 8, from 9 to noon at the Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies on Brodie Avenue.
Please note: There will be NO electronics, NO scrap metal recycling and NO Freecycle this year – just two stations, one for paint products, and one for shredding.
You stay in your car and mask-wearing volunteers from the League of Women Voters Community Recycling Committee and the Rotary Club of Estes Park will unload your trunk and then return your empty boxes. We greatly appreciate all attendees wearing masks when communicating with our volunteers through open car windows.
Paint collection is offered by Bestway Painting and includes related products such as stains, primers, undercoats and sealers, caulking compounds, glues and adhesives.
For shredding there will be a drive-thru limit of three “banker’s” boxes per vehicle (typically a banker’s box is 15 x 12 x 9 inches, with a filled weight of about 30 pounds). If you have more than three boxes, contact Tara Moenning – tara@aspenbrookinvestments.com – in advance and as soon as possible to discuss other shredding options.
Contributions to the Rotary Club Scholarship Fund will be most gratefully received (suggested donation is $10 per box of paper – well below the market rate for shredding).
More information is available at www.estesrecycles.org/ERD.
