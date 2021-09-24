Estes Park Health

EPH is now offering the Pfizer vaccine for our pediatric population at the EPH Physician Clinic. We will do Pfizer vaccines on Thursdays from 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM starting September 30. For patients 12-17 years of age who need a Pfizer COVID vaccine, please call the clinic registration team at 970-586-2200 to schedule.

