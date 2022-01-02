By Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the mountain cottontail. This fuzzy little critter—only about 2 pounds full grown—is the common rabbit frequently seen throughout neighborhoods and parks in Estes Valley. There are a few varieties of cottontail rabbits in the U. S.: eastern, Appalachian, desert, mountain and New England. The desert, eastern and mountain are the most common varieties seen in Colorado. Here are five more facts about this cute little critter.
1. Mountain cottontails can run up to 18 mph.
2. Also referred to as the Nuttall’s cottontail, this animal is a member of the Leporidae family, which includes more than 50 rabbits and hares worldwide.
3. Female mountain cottontails weigh slightly more than males.
4. This cottontail species has been observed climbing trees, such as junipers. It is believed to be for obtaining water on the leaves from overnight condensation or staying cooler on hot summer days.
5. Mountain cottontails only molt once a year and on average live about two years in the wild or up to seven in captivity.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram: @dawnwilsonphoto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.