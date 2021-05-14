Sue Yowell Executive Director Estes Park Learning Place, throwing in the hops for Rock Cut’s Saison brew Les Duex Oreilles, the Two Ears with brewer/co-owner of Rock Cut Brewing Co., Jordan Hazelton. The beer is named after what the French Trappers in the Estes Valley called Mount Meeker and Longs Peak. Save the date, Thursday, May 27th at 6:00 p.m. for our Annual fundraiser, this year called “Community Happy Hour for Learning.” We will be featuring this brew with options for dinner from Mama Rose’s/Poppy’s Pizza and Grill and a Nick Mollé video of Rock Cut’s brewing process. A separate video will also tell you a little about The Learning Place and what we have been up to this past year during COVID-19. We will once again be virtual, but with a live stream and fun for all. Even break out “tables” to meet others at the event! Join us!