A Virtual Fundraiser: Please note new date: Thursday, May 27th at 6 p.m.
This year for our Annual Fundraiser, we have partnered with Poppy's Pizza and Grill/Mama Rose's and Rock Cut Brewery to bring you a delicious carry-out dinner and brew.
Our plan is to hold a live-streamed event where you can virtually interact with others as if you were sitting together at a table during the evening.
We will share a video produced by Nick Mollé Productions about how the brew you will be enjoying was made at Rock Cut Brewery. This special brew is a saison called Les Deux Oreilles. The Two Ears is the name the French Trappers called Mount Meeker and Longs Peak.
As part of the evening event we will also share a short in-house video about our work with students at The Learning Place.
We have two types of reservation tickets:
• A ticket without any order for food or brew for free.
• A $30.00 ticket for a food/brew order
All meals will contain a beer, a small caprese, a house salad, and cannoli.
Entrée options are:
Individual Straziante or Mediterranean pizza;
Old World Spaghetti, or Fettuccine with Basil Pesto.
We will make contact with you before May 26th to let you choose your entrée(s).
Pick-up from Mama Rose's Restaurant will take place on May 27th from 4:00-5:30 p.m.
Once you make your reservation, we will send you out the link to our event to be able to attend.
You can also make a donation to The Learning Place with either type of reservation or wait until the day of the event to donate.
Make a reservation here: eplearningplace.kindful.com/e/2021-community-happy-hour-for-learning
Or call in a reservation to Sue at 970-577-0020.
