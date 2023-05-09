Save the date – and your recyclables – for our next annual Estes Recycles Day, Saturday August 12 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Events Complex Main Parking (enter from Manford Ave).
The League of Women Voters Community Recycling Committee and the Rotary Club organize this entirely volunteer-run event. We are grateful that the town is again providing the location.
Volunteers will assist recyclers at three main stations: paper shredding, scrap metal and electronics.
NOTE: Significantly reduced fees will apply this year for electronics recycled, thanks to a grant from Village Thrift Store. The Sunrise Rotary Club also awarded a grant that will help with operating expenses.
Watch for additions to the items that will be accepted this year.
Organizers are seeking volunteers ages 16 and up. Are you available on Saturday morning, August 12, to work a two- or four-hour shift? Contact Yvonne at ERDvolunteer2023@gmail.com for more information about volunteering.
As we get closer to the event more information will be posted at
