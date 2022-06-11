One Hundred Women Who Care Gives To EVCA

What an honor it was for the members of One Hundred Women Who Care – Estes Park to present a check to the Estes Valley Crisis Advocates. The Crisis Advocates are an incredible nonprofit organization in the Estes Valley who host a safe house for victims of domestic abuse and violence. But that is only one of the myriad of services they provide. A 24/7 Crisis Hot Line is available to offer emotional support. And in case of an accident, a robbery, a hate crime, or other challenging event, along with the response of our police department a representative of the Crisis Advocates will offer assistance as needed. The dedication and devotion of the professionals and volunteers of EVCA is extraordinary.
One Hundred Women Who Care --- Estes Park is a philanthropic organization that is relatively new to town but in only three gatherings the membership has donated $18,900 to nonprofit organizations right here in Estes Park! At each one- hour meeting, information about three area nonprofits is presented and thereafter the members choose which organization they would like to donate their monies to from the meeting. No bake sales, no yard sales! We welcome you to join us for our next meeting on June 30th from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the home of Janet Collison, 3409 Eaglecliff Circle Drive at Windcliff. Following the meeting there will be an engaging time of fellowship. For further information, please email janet.collison@gmail.com.
