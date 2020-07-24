Randy Brigham To Retire From Estes Park Health

Estes Park Health (EPH) Chief Human Resource Officer Randy Brigham has announced his plan to retire. His last day in office will be August 31, 2020. Randy has served as Chief Human Resource Officer for Estes Park Health for the past three and a half years and plans to remain in Estes Park during his retirement.
EPH senior leadership will discuss and create a recruitment process for a new CHRO and begin the search process immediately to replace Randy. In his official capacity, Randy has been a member of the senior leadership team and responsible for overseeing the day-to-day human resource functions of EPH and its staff of 350 professionals.
During his tenure at EPH, Randy successfully implemented many programmatic changes including an improved employee evaluation system, an enhanced employee benefits program and devised, developed and implemented a new compensation system that utilizes hospital survey data on an annual basis. Randy indicated, “Its been an honor to serve with the caliber of individuals as Estes Park Health. I have had the pleasure of working with 5 different hospitals in my career. None have equaled the dedicated, caring staff that we have in this community. I will miss the camaraderie and being part of a vibrant healthcare team.”
