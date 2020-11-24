This Thanksgiving Day, as I pause to reflect about my seven months as your mayor, I am choosing to seek the good and praise it, rather than dwelling on the bad. Certainly, the daunting challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and wildfires deserve my on-going attention. They do, but not now.
Now is about giving thanks for my bountiful blessings, to be grateful for the gift of good health that I’ve been given. For having the opportunity to live in this beautiful town that’s nestled in the mountains, where the sky is blue, clouds are puffy, air is crisp and wildlife is plentiful (and entertaining). Where I’m blessed to know and work with a marvelous mix of people whose talents, industriousness and kind hearts make Estes Park a great place to live, grow, work and worship.
As mayor, I’m thankful every day, not just on Thanksgiving for the townspeople who tirelessly and selflessly give of their time and expertise to advance the common good and, there is the helpful nature and technical expertise of the Town staff to be thankful for. The multitude of non-profits, individuals and churches that systematically address needs of community members. Also, there are many, individuals who voluntarily step up to serve. Examples include: Dave Thomas, who translates my report outs, posts and videos to Spanish. And Cathy Ochs, who’s doing research and input on COVID-19. Each of the above exemplifies an attitude of determination and willingness of the townspeople of Estes to help each other deal with whatever challenge—big or small— that might arise here.
On the home front, I am grateful for Roger. He is my rock. His companionship, kindness, humor and patience are priceless gifts. As are my children and grandchildren. They light up my heart, tickle my funny-bone, and keep me youthful.
And last, but certainly not least there’s you. The gift of your trust and friendship means more to me than you’ll ever know.
As 2020 draws to a close, my fervent desire is to make the thankful spirit of this day, part of every day. To find the good in all that I encounter. Seek opportunities in every challenge and to stand strong for the common good of the townspeople of Estes Park. Please join me as I do.
