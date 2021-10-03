By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the common porcupine.
For any of you that have a dog that has chased a porcupine, you know the potential impact on a dog’s face. Porcupine quills are not a laughing matter when they fill the snout of your pet, but did you know that very few animals can hunt the porcupine because of this unique defense? Mountain lions and fishers have the quick and agile hunting skills to catch this prickly animal, but bobcats, lynx, coyotes, wolves, and wolverines may also try. Here are five more facts about the porcupine.
1. The porcupine is the second largest rodent in North America after the American beaver.
2. There are more than two dozen porcupine species in the world, but the common porcupine is the only one in Rocky Mountain National Park and has the northern most range of all porcupine species.
3. The quills of porcupines are hollow with a sharp tip and barb on the end, causing them to embed into the skin of predators. A porcupine cannot shoot its quills, but they can detach if touched and can stand at attention to warn predators.
4. A single porcupine can have as many as 30,000 quills.
5. A porcupette (newborn porcupine) has a full set of quills at birth. They are soft at birth to prevent injuring its mother but harden within an hour of birth.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram: @dawnwilsonphoto.
