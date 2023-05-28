Rocky Mountain Conservancy Nature Stores Support RMNP And Public Lands

Need a reason to shop at a Rocky Mountain Conservancy Nature Store this summer? How about the large selection of unique, RMNP-focused merchandise? Or the knowledge that purchases support RMNP’s official nonprofit partner and contribute to park protection and operations? Or the convenient location of retail outlets in the park, at The Old Gallery in Allenspark, and now at the recently added retail store located in the Estes Park Visitor Center?
“The Rocky Mountain Conservancy Nature Store is a welcome addition to the Estes Park Visitor Center,” said Lori Bucci, Visitor Services Manager for the Town of Estes Park. “The products offered range from hiking necessities to publications showcasing the history of the area, and the offerings round out the visitor experience with purchases benefitting those who visit Estes Park.”
Visitors can purchase safety and educational products and interact with knowledgeable visitor center volunteers who can direct them to other local attractions and services. A portion of proceeds from the visitor center location are returned to the Town of Estes Park to enhance visitor services.
The EP Visitor Center is a transportation hub with free parking at the center and adjacent parking structure. During the summer, shuttle buses transport people to RMNP, downtown, and other attractions and lodging around town. The visitor center is also the meeting point for the Conservancy’s Field Institute educational workshops and tours, which leave from the parking garage located at 691 N. St Vrain Ave.
In addition to the new EP Visitor Center location, Conservancy retail outlets now open include RMNP’s Beaver Meadows and Fall River Visitor Centers, and the Kawuneeche Visitor Center on the west side of the park. There is also a small retail kiosk at the Bear Lake Ranger Station which begins limited operations May 27th, with increasing operating days and hours as the summer season ramps up. The Conservancy Nature Shops at the Moraine Park Discovery Center and The Old Gallery in Allenspark both open May 20th with daily hours from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A store at the Alpine Visitor Center will operate following the opening of Trail Ridge Road in late May or early June as snow removal operations permit.
The Rocky Mountain Conservancy also operates nine retail outlets regionally to support partners at the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management. “These sites are small but important, carrying site-specific maps and guides that may not be otherwise available due to relatively smaller demand,” said Chris Wenzel, Director of Sales at the Conservancy. These sites include Florissant Fossil Beds in Florissant; South Park Ranger District in Fairplay; Leadville Ranger District in Leadville; Sopris Ranger District in Carbondale; Rifle Ranger District in Rifle; the White River National Forest office in Glenwood Springs; Grand Mesa Visitor Center in Cedaredge; the Brush Creek Ranger District in Saratoga, Wyoming; and even the National Historic Trails Interpretation Center in Casper, Wyoming.
And for visitors who need to gear up from afar, there is always the opportunity to shop online at rmconservancy.org/shop/. For more info, contact the Rocky Mountain Conservancy retail office at 970-586-0121, or info@RMConservancy.org.
The Rocky Mountain Conservancy promotes stewardship of Rocky Mountain National Park and similar lands through education and philanthropy. Since 1931, the Conservancy has raised more than $35 million to enhance and protect the park’s trails, lands, youth education, historic structures, and more. Learn how to get involved at RMConservancy.org.
