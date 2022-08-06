Saturday, August 20th
The Estes Valley Watershed Coalition (EVWC) is coordinating with Larimer County to present an informative Climate Change and Sustainability Program on Saturday, August 20. The program will be free and open to the public and will take place in the Foyer and Ballroom of the Estes Park Ridgeline Hotel from 1:00-4:00 p.m.
The keynote speaker will be Scott Denning, Monfort Professor in Atmospheric Sciences at Colorado State University. Professor Denning serves as Director of Education and Diversity for the Center for Multiscale Modeling of Atmospheric Processes, working to enhance understanding of global climate. He has served on advisory panels for NASA, the National Science Foundation, the U.S. Department of Energy, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. He takes special delight in engaging public audiences on the important subject of climate change. The title of his presentation will be "Three S’s of Climate Change: Simple, Serious, Solvable."
Presenting for the County will be Larimer County Commissioner Jody Shadduck-McNally and Larimer County Climate Smart and Sustainability Program Manager Heidi Pruess.
Commissioner Shadduck-McNally represents District 3, which encompasses Estes Park, Loveland, Berthoud, and surrounding areas. She serves on the National Association of Counties Environment Energy Land Use Steering Committee and was appointed by Governor Polis to the State Forest Health Council. On a personal level, she loves to hike 100 miles a year in Rocky Mountain National Park.
Sustainability Program Manager Pruess has more than 30 years of experience in public policy, community and environmental issues and is a service-oriented change advocate. She is known as an influencer that thrives on connecting ideas, strategic plans, and daily activities with people and organizations that can move the dial toward improving our community with a more sustainable future.
The informal program will start at 1:00 PM., with climate change and sustainability information tables open to the public. The first formal presentation will begin at 1:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided. This event is sponsored by the Estes Valley Watershed Coalition, your local Estes Valley environmental 501(c)3 non-profit which restored our watershed after the 2013 flood and works today to foster the health of our waters, forests, and wildlife. Although registration is not required, participants are encouraged to
