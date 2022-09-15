There are five major drainage basins in the Estes Valley. In each basin there are streams near which significant numbers of houses and businesses are located. Stormwater runoff from rain and snow, when unchecked, causes streams to expand. If streams expand too much and flooding occurs, then buildings and people, in the Estes Valley drainage basins and below, are at risk. And sometimes, as was the case with eight floods that ravaged the valley since 1949, the risk is too great and loss of life and/or major infrastructure damage results.
In recent years, alleviating the risk of unchecked stormwater has been a topic of much discussion. Among discussants, there’s been general agreement about the need to do something, it will be a multiyear undertaking and costs continue rising. The discussion led the Town, in 2018 to request grant funds for stormwater infrastructure project on the Big Thompson River. The request was denied in 2019, resubmitted in 2020 and denied yet again.
Subsequently, at a meeting of the Town Board on August 24, 2021, staff of the Public Works Department recommended that maintenance of the stormwater infrastructure be made an elevated priority for 2022. In support of the recommendation, board members established 2022 Strategic Plan Objective 5.B.1: Develop a funding proposal to expand stormwater infrastructure and maintenance through a stormwater utility. They then directed staff to engage with Larimer County about forming a stormwater utility for the Estes Valley.
Three weeks ago, the Town Board and Larimer County Commissioners met in Estes Park to continue considering creation of a stormwater utility, an issue initially sent forth during a joint session in 2019. During the meeting, the Town’s Public Works Director Greg Muhonen, reminded commissioners and trustees that the decisions we’ll make about scope, service area and funding will define the utility. He told us that the potential service area currently includes 8,583 parcels of land in the Estes Valley Development code, and 3,181 in the unincorporated area of Larimer County. And that grants, user fees, and sales taxes could cover the accumulated costs projected to be $138 million by 2050. Before adjourning, commissioners, trustees and I agreed to establish an intergovernmental agreement between the County and Town for the creation of a stormwater utility. Toward that end, staff were directed to research cost models and grant funding opportunities, and to provide information about both to us before the end of this December.
As overwhelming as creating a new utility might feel, when I pause to take a deep breath and consider the deleterious effect that unchecked stormwater has on the property and people of Estes Park and Larimer County, all doubts about the importance of the actions we’re taking fade away. And joy like I feel when seeing rainbow afterward a rainstorm, fills my heart as I think about the way commissioners and trustees are working together for the common good of the people we serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.