The Estes Chamber Brings Home Two Awards from ACCC

The Estes Chamber won two awards at the ACCC Annual Conference of Chamber Executive Directors: Highest Increase in Membership in 2020 and Highest Increase in Membership Dues Revenue.
The Association of Colorado Chambers of Commerce (ACCC) elevates Colorado chambers and their leaders. Their annual conference for chamber executives equips chamber leaders for success. The Estes Chamber Facilitated a panel discussion on Thriving in the Chamber Business on Wednesday, October 27, interviewing three seasoned chamber professionals who have accomplished significant success in the past year through the pandemic.
Wednesday’s award ceremony recognized significant achievements in Colorado Chambers. The Estes Chamber of Commerce was nominated for several awards, including CEO of the Year. The Chamber walked home with two awards celebrating Highest Increase in Membership in 2020 and Highest Increase in Membership Dues Revenue.
“These awards have been hard earned by our members, our ambassadors and our board of directors,” said Chamber Executive Director Donna Carlson. “Being called on the stage twice in that award ceremony was an unspeakable shot of encouragement to me, leading this chamber through the pandemic and two wildfires in the past year. We should be proud of this recognition in the company of some very accomplished chambers in Colorado.”
About the Estes Chamber of Commerce
The Estes Chamber of Commerce was founded in May 2019 as the voice of the business community. The “new” chamber is member funded and directed by a member board, working with the Town of Estes, Visit Estes Park, the Estes EDC and other organizations for a common goal to create a stronger business climate. Our mission is to make Estes Park a better place to live, work and play. www.esteschamber.org.
