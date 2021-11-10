The past week was a typically busy time for me as mayor. The usual blend of meetings, observances and drop-bys kept me on the go doing the work of the townspeople of Estes Park. A few highlights follow.
Throughout the week, as is the case most weeks, a representative sampling of townspeople stopped by my office at Town Hall—some with appointments, others without—to voice concerns, share ideas and offer encouragement. As I’m prone to do, I listened intently, gratefully acknowledged their civic engagement and thanked them for heartfelt concern about the common good of the people who live, work and visit here.
Midday on Thursday I was at the YMCA of the Rockies reading a proclamation for National Philanthropy Day at an amazing luncheon during which awards were given. It was so inspiring to engage with people who selflessly give of their time, talents and money to support the efforts of various non-profits in Estes Park. The enthusiasm of award recipients and attendees was high and their commitment to continued support of the community quite strong.
On Friday, I was with leaders of the Estes Park Housing Authority, Economic Development Corporation, Larimer County and Town of Estes Park to discuss workforce housing issues here. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with discussions about the current work force housing needs and the possibility that partnerships might meet those needs. Afterwards, the leaders and I toured a few of Estes’ workforce housing sites. Riding on the Town’s electric trolley we went to the Wildfire Homes development east of town, the recently opened Peak View Apartments, and an area along Highway 7 that’s slated for future development beginning in July of 2022. The meeting concluded at 2:00 p.m., after a task force had been charged with studying the issue and making recommendations about expanding the workforce housing inventory to the group. Howard Hansen, David Batey and Jim Pickering, members of the Trail Gazette’s editorial board were present.
My busy week came to an end at a Dia de los Muertos celebration at the Event Center. It featured music, tamales, Latinx traditions and COVID-19 vaccinations. Larimer County Commissioner Shaddock-McNally delightfully seized the opportunity to get a booster, freeing up time on her work schedule for the week ahead.
As I reflect on the events of this week, and those of the previous weeks of my mayorship, I draw much inspiration from seeing townspeople come together for common good. In this beautiful place, when so many people do amazing things, I promise to keep doing my part and encourage you to do the same.
