No one was counting on a worldwide pandemic, but we were all expecting the decennial U.S. Census this year. COVID-19 can’t stop the Census! You can safely play your part in building a stronger, better future for our community by completing this simple questionnaire for your household. Just a few minutes of your time returns a significant benefit to our community -- approximately $2,300 per-person, per-year for the next 10 years (kids, too) in federal funds to support critical public services including education, health and human services, roads, economic development and emergency services. With the large and ongoing impacts of COVID-19, this is more critical than ever.
The good news -- it’s never been easier to respond to the Census now that it’s online. “Social distancing" is built-in. The easiest ways to respond are to visit 2020CENSUS.GOV or call 844-330-2020.
The Census Bureau is resuming field operations in Colorado this month. Census employees will drop off invitation packets at front doors of households in areas that do not receive mail at their homes. If you have not yet responded, make sure to check your front door in the coming weeks to see if a Census form is waiting for you! Census staff will not knock on your door or interact with you. They wear official I.D, a face mask and use hand sanitizer.
About 44 percent of Estes Park households have already responded, compared to the county-wide 65 percent. Lots of factors contribute to this lower response rate in Estes Park, including a high percentage of Post Office box holders, and seasonal vacation homes. Our ultimate response rate was about 60 percent in 2010. The important thing is to get a complete count by October 31 when data collection ends, but sooner is better. Self-response is more accurate, saves tax dollars, and means that enumerators will not have to visit your home later this summer, when they follow up on non-respondents.
ABOUT THE 2020 CENSUS
● The 2020 Census is a short questionnaire that asks about who lived in your household on April 1, 2020.
● The 2020 Census requires counting a diverse and growing population in the United States and the five U.S. territories.
● The 2020 Census is important because it will determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives, inform hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding, and provide data that will impact communities for the next decade.
● Responding to the 2020 Census is safe and secure. Individual responses are confidential and protected by law.
