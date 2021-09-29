Kids have been in and out of school. They have been bored, thrust into chaos, and disconnected. They have been faced with unimaginable challenges—Hey! Times are tough, AND your home might burn down. In the midst of this, some have been compelled to help and do good for their peers and the Estes community.
EPNRC is asking the community—adults and youth alike—to nominate a youth that has inspired good in the neighborhood over the last two years. Let us thank them. Let’s put their name out and let them know we recognize their efforts. This is our NOW and NEXT GENERATION of philanthropists.
The nomination form can be found on www.epnonprofit.org. Winners will be announced on National Philanthropy Day, November 4.
The Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center connects, supports, and inspires a Culture of Philanthropy. Nominations for Business, Youth, Enduring Service, and Individual Philanthropist of the Year are open for the next week; all submissions are due by Friday, October 8, 2021.
