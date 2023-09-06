This weekend is your final opportunity to stop by 240 Moraine Avenue in the Gaslight Square complex, sign the giant card, and donate $1.50 per signature to Kula, Maui residents impacted by the recent wildfires.
Kula is a tourist community like Estes Park with the same year-round population as Estes Park. Both Kula and Estes Park sit beside a well-known and frequently visited national park featuring a famous mountain. Kula lost the same number of homes/structures as Estes did in the 2012 Woodland Heights fire. One Kula resident whose home survived suffered severe burns and spent nearly three weeks recovering in a Honolulu hospital. For obvious reasons, Kula is currently receiving far less national attention and relief assistance than Lahaina.
The Estes Park Archives is part of a group that will travel to Maui and the Big Island of Hawai'i later this month to kick off the celebration of the 150th anniversary of Isabella Bird's visit to the Sandwich Islands, California, and the territory of Colorado in 1873. Events had been planned in Lahaina, but the itinerary has been changed to visit Kula and Haleakala and distribute collected funds directly to Kula families who lost their homes in the fire. The Estes Park Archives will match contributions 1:1 up to $1000, and we encourage other civic groups to join in the effort, either directly through this card project or through a vetted state or national charitable relief agency of their own.
Please call 586-4889 for questions, directions, or more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.