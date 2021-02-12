Holidays can be a mixed bag. A special day during which some people experience the intent and hope of the day, while others do not. With Valentine’s Day approaching, my mind returns to school days long ago. Back when, what’s now the Town Hall, was the building in which the children of Estes Park attended school.
I think about how the run up to Valentine’s Day brought a hustle-and-bustle of activity to classrooms throughout the school. The way classmates would whisper to each other about prospective recipients of their special valentines. The time we put into designing and making paper hearts—replete with glitter, words of love, white lace around the edges and, of course, Cupid’s arrow.
Then, per tradition each special Valentine would receive a card on Valentine’s Day. Either anonymously (hand delivered by a friendly go-between), or heaven forbid, bravely presented by the sender.
I remember, while in the lower grades, during morning recess, that classmates and I would sneak back into the school and put our handmade Valentines on the teacher’s desk. Then, when morning recess ended and we were in the classroom again, anxiously anticipating an exclamation of surprise by our not-so-likely-fooled teacher.
At lunch, Mr. and Mrs. Roby, always had a homemade sweet treat to help us celebrate Valentine’s Day, but only if we delivered a clean plate back to the school kitchen. For the life of me, I can’t recall what I ate for lunch on those Valentine’s Days, but do know there were no unclean plates.
Later, after dashing through the back door of the school for afternoon recess, classmates and I formed small groups. In some, kids laughed, showing off their Valentines. In others, too shy to share their gift, kids stood quietly. A few kids were head down, eyes looking to the ground, no Valentine in hand.
We all knew which kid would be in what group.. That’s why as I grew older, I made a point of having extra cards, pieces of candy, little somethings for classmates, whom I expected would not otherwise be smiling on Valentine’s Day.
Now, as Mayor of Estes Park, it is not lost on me that I am penning this report out at a desk, in an office in the Town Hall that was once the school in which teachers, classmates and I celebrated Valentine’s Day. From this vantage point, I clearly see the unanticipated ways small acts of kindness led to life-long friendships. In this sprit, I respectfully ask you to join me in making certain everyone in Estes Park has a reason to be heads up, eyes forward and smiling this Valentine’s Day.
