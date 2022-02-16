Stepping Up To Serve Estes Park

An election is the means by which the townspeople of Estes Park select their representatives in their town government. The next election occurs here, via mail- in ballot on April 5. At that time, voters will elect three trustees for the Town’s Board of Directors. Ballots are going to voters living overseas and in the military on February 19. The first day to send mail ballots to our voters living in the United States is March 14.
A heartfelt thanks to the six candidates—Kevin Benes, Marie Cenac, John Meissner, Kirby Nelson-Hazelton, Karen Randinitis and Scott Webermeier—who are stepping up to serve their townspeople. If elected, they will serve by engaging with many people, ideas and processes. They will give of their time to represent the people who live here by serving as liaisons to committees, learning about issues of importance during study sessions, participating in special events, digging through massive amounts of background materials, reading emails, taking phone calls and of course participating in the bi-weekly meetings of the Town Board.
Many trustees tell me that, soon after getting into the regular routine of their position, they experience an expanded appreciation for the dedication of the Town staff. They speak of seeing staff as invaluable voices for the townspeople and essential resources for the Town Board.
Looking back to the time immediately preceding my election as mayor two years ago, I recall the pledge I made to the townspeople to foster a respectful and productive work culture among the Town’s employees and trustees. That I would strive to encourage their full participation in the discussions and planning of the trustees. Hoping that their participation would results in fiscally sound solutions that would be beneficial to townspeople, workers and visitors alike.
As I consider my pledge and actions in support of inclusive team work, I look forward to our team welcome for three newly elected trustees at their swearing in on April 26. Further, that the culture will enable them, and the townspeople they represent, to thrive. And in so doing, each will experience the same sense of satisfaction that I experience every day from serving as mayor of Estes Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.