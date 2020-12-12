By: Linda Tyler, Executive Director
What a year we’ve all been through! With COVID, wildfires, and much more, Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center has remained strong due to your support. We continue to stay focused on saving the wildlife who need us.
Recently, a family from Estes Park was evacuated as the East Troublesome fire burned near their home. As you might recall, a blizzard had begun, helping to slow the fire, so this family returned to grab some of their vital belongings. When the husband went to check on his neighbor’s chickens, he did a double take when he saw a black, feathered lump. It was a Western Grebe, downed by the storm and covered in snow. Wrapping the limp bird in a towel, the family headed down the mountain. A Highway Patrol trooper guarding the area directed them to Greenwood. On the way, the grebe quickly became livelier in the car’s warmth. Once at our center, staff examined it and found no trauma. It simply needed cage rest, pain medication and lots of nutritious food. As grebes can only take flight from water, it was released, spirited and strong, at a large lake just four days later.
We are so grateful for people who take the time to get wild animals in need to us. Another family from Longmont had noticed a raccoon with her neck and part of her head stuck in a large PVC pipe. As this juvenile grew, the pipe got tighter. The family called Animal Control, and together they were able to capture this raccoon and bring her to Greenwood. Given she was healthy and feisty, our staff sedated her, then snipped off the pipe. Thankfully, when they checked beneath her fur, they saw no injuries. She stayed with us for only a day, then waddled blithely back into the wild. Like this grebe and this raccoon, some patient stays at Greenwood are very short. Others are months on end. None of this would be possible without you!
Beyond the rescuers who bring animals to us, community support enables us to offer an amazing level of care to our wild friends. Charitable gifts are critical in allowing our staff and volunteers to save patients like these and treat the more than 3,100 orphaned and injured wildlife we care for each year.
If you would like to donate to Greenwood, please visit our website at www.greenwoodwildlife.org or send a check to Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, P.O. Box 18987, Boulder, CO 80308.
Wishing you the best this holiday season and in the New Year.
