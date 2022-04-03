Rocky Mountain Conservancy Welcomes Two New Directors

The board of directors of the Rocky Mountain Conservancy (RMC), the nonprofit partner of Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) has voted to approve two new directors. Joining the RMC board are Claudine Perrault and Rich Fedorchak. With their addition, the RMC board now has fifteen members.
Claudine Perrault is the Director of the Estes Valley Public Library, a position she has held since 2005. The Florida native has served Colorado public libraries for over 20 years and prior to that worked as a rural high school media specialist and as a Colorado Outward Bound Instructor.
Rich Fedorchak spent 34 years with the National Park Service (NPS) before retiring in 2020. He served in some of America’s most iconic national parks including Glacier, Rocky Mountain, Grand Teton and Zion. He worked in many capacities in these parks and developed into a national expert in furthering relationships between the parks and the nonprofit organizations that support them.
Both Perrault and Fedorchak will serve on the Education Committee. RMC is in the process of re-launching its many education programs after COVID forced the curtailment of these programs in the past two years.
“Offering exceptional education programs that help inform the public about the magic of Rocky Mountain National Park and its ecology, wildlife and history has been a core mission of RMC throughout its 91-year history. Claudine and Rich are incredibly talented individuals. Having the ability to call upon their expertise as we redesign and implement new educational programs is incredibly valuable to RMC and Rocky Mountain National Park. We are thrilled they have agreed to join our team” said Brian Ross, president of the RMC board of directors.
Estee Rivera Murdock, RMC’s Executive Director said, “Both Claudine and Rich have spent decades serving the educational needs of both visiting tourists, seasonal residents, and full-time members of the gateway communities of national parks and bring a unique perspective to our organization during this exciting time of growth and visioning. I am excited to have them join our organization, alongside the other remarkable Coloradans on our board, who are all deeply passionate about our mission to steward RMNP and similar lands.”
About the Rocky Mountain Conservancy (RMConservancy.org)
RMC was established in 1931. It has funded hundreds of projects in the park designed to protect and preserve the park’s natural environment and to help ensure park visitors enjoy their experiences and learn about the many important aspects of Rocky Mountain National Park.
In the past few years, despite park closures and challenges related to the pandemic and the two largest wildfires in the history of the Colorado, RMC has funded over 120 projects, providing over $3.1 million in philanthropic support for the RMNP. Additionally, through one of its signature programs, the Rocky Mountain Conservancy-Conservation Corps, RMC has supported trail, fire fuels management, and historic preservation crews in the park and nearby public lands since 2003, with 2022 being the largest year in the program’s history.
Examples of current major RMC-supported projects underway in Rocky Mountain National Park include:
• Search and Rescue programs, including specialized training for staff and the purchase of a new SAR mobile command unit replacing an aging and unreliable vehicle
• Several fire restoration, mitigation and healthy forest projects, including controlled burns in the Deer
• Restoration of the historic Shadow Mountain Fire Lookout tower.
• Forthcoming redesign and construction of new exhibits at the Kawuneeche Visitor Center
• Funding the redesign of the Green Mountain Trail, completely destroyed in 2020 by wildfire, and will provide a Conservation Corps to help build the new trail this summer
• Multi-year work segments on the Longs Peak Trail
• Moraine Park Discovery Center and Discovery Days support
• Boreal toad reintroduction and breeding site research
• Livestock purchases for backcountry rangers, SAR and Trails crews
• The Junior Ranger program; staff support, books and badges
• Purchase of additional park radios for park volunteers in areas with limited or no cell service for volunteer and visitor safety
