By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the horned lark. Although an uncommon resident in Estes Valley, they can be spotted on the tundra in summer months in Rocky Mountain National Park and are widely distributed throughout much of the U. S. In Colorado, look for horned larks in open habitat like sagebrush-filled valleys of the high plains, prairie habitat and even in open fields along the Front Range. Here are five more fun facts about this small songbird.
1. Horned larks are named for the small, black tufts that appear to look like horns on their head.
2. Unlike most birds, which hop, horned larks walk or stride while moving along the ground looking for insects and seeds to eat.
3. The horned lark is the only lark native to North America.
4. Horned larks rarely perch in trees.
5. Female horned larks collect pebbles, dung, corncobs and clods (called “pavings”) and place them along the edge of their nest. The exact reason is unknown, but theories include helping to prevent nest material from blowing away.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram: @dawnwilsonphoto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.