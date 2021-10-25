The Blue Santa program is sponsored by the Estes Park Police Department Auxiliary. This program purchases and delivers, in December, non-perishable food and hygiene products for disabled, shut-in, and elderly community members that need a little extra holiday cheer. There are between 85 to 90 Blue Santa recipients each year.
Due to COVID-19 only monetary donations can be accepted this year. Jars with the Blue Santa logo have been placed at various locations throughout Estes Park (see list below!) The last date for monetary donations at these locations will be Sunday, Dec. 5.
If you would like to help with this worthwhile and needed project you can either: send your monetary donation to Blue Santa Program, c/o Estes Park Police Auxiliary, PO Box 1287, Estes Park, Co 80517; or leave a donation in one of the Blue Santa jars. Every penny donated is used to fund items for Blue Santa recipients.
Animal Medical Center
Bank of Colorado
Bank of Estes Park - Hwy 7
Bart’s Liquors
MedX
Mountain Dew Liquors
Mountain Shop
New Premier Members Credit Union
Outdoor World
Park Supply
Rambo’s Liquors
Rocky Mountain Discount Liquors
Rocky Mountain Pharmacy
Scot’s Sporting Goods
True Value
