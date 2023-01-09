The public is invited to the next Estes Land Stewardship Association meeting (ELSA) on Thursday, February 2nd, at 9:30 a.m. in the George Hix Meeting Room at US Bank, 363 E. Elkhorn. Madeleine Green from the Estes Valley Land Trust and Wilynn Formeller from the Estes Valley Watershed Coalition will be presenting information regarding each of their organizations from an overview of its history to current projects. They will also be answering questions from the audience. Take this opportunity to learn more about how you can be good land stewards and be in compliance with the Colorado Noxious Weed Act.
More information about ELSA sponsored weed disposal events, the Estes Park weed ordinance, ELSA’s weed booklet, Weed of the Week articles, etc. can be found at estes.org/weeds You can contact the Estes Land Stewardship Association (ELSA) at ELSA.weeds@gmail.com ELSA meetings are held the first Thursday of the month at 9:30 a.m. in the George Hix Meeting Room at US Bank during February, March, April and November. Monitored Weed Drop-offs are held the third Saturday in June, July, August and September. Articles will be posted in the EP News prior to these drop-off events. ELSA is a 501 (c) (3) unincorporated nonprofit organization. Our primary objective is to address the noxious weeds invading the region by promoting awareness of invasive plants and their impacts, through education and outreach efforts.
Owning property in the Estes Valley can be challenging and different! Bagging mature weeds during the summer months is not how you want to spend your time. Be proactive – learn your native plants and manage the invasive plants in a timely manner with a weed management specialist if you don’t have the time, energy or expertise to manage your property. A list of weed management specialists who can help is available at larimer.org/naturalresources/weeds/applicators Management strategies and information can be found under at estes.org/weeds under the Helpful Documents page.
