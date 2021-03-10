100 Years: A Celebration of Women, Their Stories - Book Available Now

The 100 Years: A Celebration of Women, Their Stories project has come to an end. These stories ran weekly in the Estes Park News over the course of the last year.
If you have missed a story and would like to have the entire collection to read again, enjoy as a keepsake or to share with others, you can purchase the book at the Macdonald Book Shop for $10.00 (plus tax). Each author who wrote a story, may pick up their complimentary copy of the book at the Estes Park Library.
The task force “The 19th Amendment and the Extraordinary Women of the Estes Valley” was honored to help bring these stories to our community. As an extension of the task force’s work, the net proceeds from the sale of the book will go toward the Women’s Monument Project currently underway.
