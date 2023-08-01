Estes Valley Sunrise Rotarians hold their annual “Pass-the-Gavel” dinner

Estes Valley Sunrise Rotarians held their annual “Pass-the-Gavel” dinner on July 8th – a passing of the gavel from the outgoing president and board to the incoming team. This night marked the conclusion and accomplishments of one outstanding Rotary year while ushering in a new one.
Outgoing president Aaron Florence praised the club’s accomplishments throughout this past year included raising $100,000 from both the Labor Day Arts & Crafts Show and Autumn Gold for local non-profits, donating $14,000 for Estes Park high school scholarships, providing $31,000 for Estes Valley Community Grants, sending $2000 to support drilling a water well in El Salvador and sending $2500 to Rwanda to teach nurses how to diagnose strep throat as a way to prevent Rheumatic Fever which leads to heart failure.
Additional successful local projects noted were leading the community re-cycle drive, supporting Estes Park High School senior’s project to paint their own parking spaces, and financial support for Bright Christmas.
Award Winning Rotarians we honored for their exceptional service are:
• Stacey Cole-Winsor – Rising Star Award as a new member, she got involved right away and never took her foot off the gas!
• Kendra Wallis - Spirit of Rotary Award for their sweet spirit of compassionate service in a kind and loving, yet no-nonsense way and for leadership of our community grants efforts
• Treasurer John Tessler – Service Above Self Award for their meticulous attention to detail in so many ways to help the financial side of the club run smoothly
• Bill Howell and David White – for their Service Above Self in both our Rotary Club and for their Patriotism and service in our Community and Country
• David White – Quiet Rotarian award for quietly helping when needed, and more importantly, being proactive and looking for ways to help our club.
Steve Misch – Outstanding Achievement award for their timeliness and great outreach to help our community appreciate what we do as Rotarians and what we stand for
• Mark Holdt and Gordon Slack – Distinguished Service Award for their unending positive leadership throughout this past year and willingness to do so many things to help our club
• Jean Rissmiller - Rotarian of the Year Award for their enthusiastic proactive willingness to just step up, in so many different areas
that our club is involved, and get it done! President Elect, Secretary, Arts & Crafts. Besides installing our new president, we acknowledged the past year’s club and foundation board members. A sincere thank you was expressed to the club board members for their initiative during the year and we remembered the sudden passing of past President and founding member, Scott Webermeier, and our Rotary Foundation President, Jerry Flood. Special thanks went to Cory Workman for taking on as Rotary Foundation President. The health of the Foundation Board is the lifeblood for our monetary gifts mentioned above.
2023/2024 Sunrise Rotary Club Board Executives & Directors
President Jean Rissmiller
President Elect Bill Howell
Past President Aaron Florence
Treasurer John Tessler
Secretary Janet Zeschin
Public Relations Steve Misch
Sergeant-at-Arms David White
EVSR Foundation President Cory Workman
Director – Fundraising Terri Martin
Director – Social Sunny Schmidt
Director – International Rick Beesley
Director – Community Service Bill Howell
Director – Youth Service Niki Gassmann
Director – Youth Exchange Stacey Cole-Winsor
Director – Membership Gordon Slack
Director - Arts & Crafts Kendra Wallis
Director - Autumn Gold Leslie Glover
Director – Programs Sue Yowell
