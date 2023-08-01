Estes Valley Sunrise Rotarians hold their annual “Pass-the-Gavel” dinner

Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.