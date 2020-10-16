By: Wendy Koenig, Mayor Estes Park
Here in Estes Park people work hard. They do what they must to pay their bills, provide for their families and themselves, and prepare for the future. As they go about their work, they put in long days and do their best to maintain a cheery disposition. This is certainly the case for me.
With the falling of aspen leaves and temperatures, the pace of life here eases a bit. As it does, there’s time to breathe. Push aside the accumulated stresses of the summer season. Reflect on our lives. Engage the inner workings of the mind in ways that help one renew. Over the years I’ve found that travelling and being outdoors—away from crowds, technology and noise—are terrific ways for me to engage my mind and renew.
Early on, scuba diving was my preferred method of renewal. Roger and I would travel the world, embracing the mantra—dive, sleep, eat, repeat. Spending hundreds of hours underwater. Exploring fascinating places. Enjoying the tastiness of the daily catch. Yielding to the effect sea air and nitrogen had on our sleep. Amidst peaceful and idyllic surroundings, doing what we enjoyed doing, cares and woes fell away. Time seemed to stand still. Renewed, we would return to reality.
More recently, I’ve found fishing is a good means of personal renewal. For me it’s a return to doing something that was a source of great pleasure early in my life. Having grown up in Estes, I, like most children learned to fish at an early age. Lake Estes, a block away from my home, was a preferred destination. A spinning rod, fly and bubble would keep me active, engaged and outdoors for hours. As I grew older, I traded the spinning rod for a fly rod and faster moving water.
Those early experiences set the stage for me to currently seek peace on a lake’s shoreline or perched on a rock or sitting in a boat in the middle of a river. Where, rod in hand—blue sky and clouds above— time stands still and whatever stress I might have brought with me miraculously falls away. There, thoughts of town hall budgets and strategic plans, shift to decisions about which fly to use. How and where to present it to entice a fish to bite. My concentration turns to keeping the rod tip low, managing the line, being ready to set the hook, land the fish… and me not falling into the water while doing so.
As you read this, Roger and I are in Wyoming, in a float-boat heading downstream. We’re soaking up sunlight. Awaiting the strike of a trout, the burst of excitement that results, and the joy we share. Fishing is what I do to renew. It’s how I stay strong. Retain the energy to engage completely with the lifestyle, values and demands of Estes Park.
What do you do to renew? Whatever it is, perhaps now is an excellent time to do it.
