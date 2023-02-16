In my household, we have an expectation that our sinks will drain and our toilets will flush. Like a lot of things, we don’t have to think about what needs to occur to make that happen unless something goes wrong. As a community, we saw what life would be like without this public service during the devastating floods in 2013. After living through no flush zones, I know we will never take our water treatment and reclamation system for granted. Upper Thompson Sanitation District thinks about your toilets and sinks so you don’t have to. We work hard every day to ensure that the Estes Valley is provided with this critical service and that our local environment is protected.
But we are facing an uphill battle in our ability to continue to provide for our community. Our facility has not been significantly updated in over 50 years and it is approaching the end of its useful life. Our work depends on our infrastructure, which is increasingly costly to maintain and is unable to achieve compliance with future state and federal water regulations. The longer we wait to fix the small problems, the bigger and more expensive they become.
We are in the process of designing and building a modern Water Reclamation Facility that will allow us to serve the Estes Valley for generations to come. But as we all know, construction costs have increased significantly. Our project, like so many others, is being impacted by supply chain and workforce challenges. Because of this, we are exploring all options to cut costs and diversify our revenue streams for long-term sustainability.
We are profoundly grateful to UTSD customers for their understanding of the importance of this new facility and the need to make sure we are prepared for the future. The UTSD Board is considering sending a ballot measure to our customers to ask them to allow us to retain all the revenue we obtain, including grants, loans and donations, so that we can ensure the sustainability of our work. The District intends to take advantage of federal and state funding so that we are not solely reliant on customer fees. This potential ballot measure would allow us to diversify our funding in a responsible and cost-effective way. Our customers will likely be asked to vote on this potential measure when they vote for our Board of Directors in May.
Upper Thompson Sanitation District is an integral part of the Estes Valley community. District Directors and staff work and live among you all and pay for the same wastewater treatment services that you do. By leveraging future grant and loan funding, we feel confident that UTSD will be built for the future, thereby sustaining our ability to provide clean water for ourselves, our community and our environment.
If the UTSD Board decides to send this ballot question to our customers, we humbly ask for your support. This solution today will prevent more costly problems tomorrow.
